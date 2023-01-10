Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Darrin Ruday Gainer, 55, 1800 block of South LaFountain Street, in the area of Boulevard Street and Goyer Road, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Markus Ray Martin, 46, 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle T. Miller, 31, 3700 block of North 710 West, in the area of Dixon and Zartman roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mykel Antonio Murrilla, 42, Brookston, at the Howard County Jail, on a charge of theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Allen Lawrence, 42, 3800 block of Tulip Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 10:24 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Lynn Ruda, 30, Noblesville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Thursday, 2:18 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 42, Greenfield, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and operating with a controlled substance in the body, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jearld Andrew Freeman, 42, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tori C. Riggleman, 25, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:39 a.m., deputies arrested Reije Matthew Craft, 31, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1100 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Stout, 25, Lewisville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Lee Hearn, 27, Sharpsville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Shook, 57, 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, at the same location, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Steven Ohmer, 35, 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Steven Herron, 43, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Lori Carter, 60, Marion, in the area of Sycamore and Calumet streets, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Cochran, 21, Russiaville, in the area of Carter Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Luckey, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:22 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Browning, 53, 1000 block of Home Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Ginger Wiggington, 50, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Brian Williamson, 43, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the body, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Hunter, 49, Frankfort, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:52 a.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 40, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for probation violation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 31, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Jefferson and Delphos streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Dallas Oberlin, 45, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Fabia Flint, 33, 2200 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street, on a charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Juan C. Hernandez, 28, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Noah D. Hill, 23, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
