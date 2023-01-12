Arrests
Friday, 9:39 a.m., deputies arrested Reije Matthew Craft, 31, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1100 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Stout, 25, Lewisville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Lee Hearn, 27, Sharpsville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Shook, 57, 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, at the same location, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Steven Ohmer, 35, 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Steven Herron, 43, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Lori Carter, 60, Marion, in the area of Sycamore and Calumet streets, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Cochran, 21, Russiaville, in the area of Carter Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Luckey, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:22 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Browning, 53, 1000 block of Home Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Ginger Wiggington, 50, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Brian Williamson, 43, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the body, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Hunter, 49, Frankfort, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:52 a.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 40, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for probation violation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 31, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Jefferson and Delphos streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Dallas Oberlin, 45, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Fabia Flint, 33, 2200 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street, on a charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested James Wesley Geary, 38, 1100 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dane Eldon Mason, 27, Anderson, in the area of 800 West and 500 South, on a Marion County hold.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brennan S. Boggs, 27, Lafayette, in the area of Washington and Morgan streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lawry, 27, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Jami Brown, 38, 600 block of East Tate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Kam Dal, 20, Columbus, Ohio, in the area of U.S. 31 and 00 East West, on charges of minor consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Bennett, 37, 3000 block of East 100 South, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Friday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Haley Ralph, 42, 60 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Wardell James, 20, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on charges of identity deception and providing a false identification statement.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., deputies arrested Vernon Miller, 69, Devon, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Ted Grumme, 38, Syracuse, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 8:52 a.m., officers arrested Lashandra Capers, 36, Kokomo, on a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Benson, 35, homeless, on a court order.
Tuesday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Nelson, 29, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Elzbeck, 41, Galveston, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Scout Stephen, 26, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 8:18 p.m., deputies arrested Gage Barnett, 31, 2600 block of North Pleasant Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Justin Leggett, 36, 1700 block of West Lovers Lane, Peru, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance.
Arrests
Saturday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Juan C. Hernandez, 28, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Noah D. Hill, 23, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
