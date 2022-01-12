Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee France, 61, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for false informing.
Friday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Levi Kent Huntsman, 35, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Julie D. Riley, 42, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald Duane Cox, 49, Bunker Hill, in the area of Finney Lee Drive and Dixon Road, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Shawn Jewell, 50, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, in the 1800 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew P.B. Johnson, 30, 2400 block of North Bell Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael R. Swope, 24, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for dealing methamphetamine, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East North Street, on a warrant for operating without financial responsibility.
Friday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Sherman Jackson, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested Trent Jones, 29, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Faulkner Drive and Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Jamier Pringle, 27, 800 block of North Wabash Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; robbery, a Level 5 felony; theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:18 p.m., deputies arrested Cassie Rose Burge, 30, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 5500 block of West 200 North, on a Tipton County hold.
Saturday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Kordale Elliot, 22, 400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 1000 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of criminal trespass and harassment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Mario Long, 48, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 26, homeless, in the area of Virginia and Plate streets, on charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:34 a.m., deputies arrested Jim O. Jones, 45, 1700 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1300 block of South 800 East, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Pickard, 35, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery against a family member less than 14, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:33 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Adam Bowlin, 34, 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 500 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:05 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Davis, 33, 1400 block of East Gano Street, in the 900 block of West Havens Street, on charges of driving while suspended and operating without financial responsibility with a prior offense, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Chong Hui Denece Hannah, 34, 1400 block of East Virginia Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jalen Davontre Hagy, 21, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Galene Nay, 56, Tipton, in the 500 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for non-compliance with in-home detention.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Adriane Burr, 34, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Victor League, 33, Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the 2200 block of North Plate Street, on two charges of criminal mischief and a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:51 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Gee, 28, Marion, in the 8100 block of East 50 South, on a Rush County hold and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:22 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Mallory, 58, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sheperd, 35, Logansport, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Marc Sutherland, 47, Greentown, in the area of Jay and Sycamore streets, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for violation of pretrial release, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Oceania L. Barbary, 29, 900 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Sunday, 7:28 p.m., officers arrested Ray Kendall II, 32, 900 block of North Forest Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Markel Campbell, 39, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Shayla Hensen, 28, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Oliver Lewis, 69, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Hoffer and Waugh streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:39 p.m., officers arrested Kenyette Jones, 38, 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Shynice Collins, 29, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Harrison and Union streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Young, 33, 2000 block of Judson Road, in the area of Nathan Drive and Berkley Road, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jalen Davontre Hagy, 21, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:16 a.m., deputies arrested Sandra K. Dean, 58, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley J. Davenport, 39, 1400 block of Conti Lane, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Burns, 25, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 12:38 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Ray Griffey, 27, Elwood, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a Grant County hold.
Monday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Rose Kitchen, 24, unknown address, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 162, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea M. Roach, 30, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested David Till, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, from work release, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested James Coy Beasley, 51, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Dallas W. Archer, 49, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Richard Johnston, 56, 2700 block of Mendota Drive, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Michael Ling, 62, 1800 block of North 500 West, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Camron Hammer, 25, 5400 block of Wea Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Paula Mashburn, 50, 300 block of West Morgan Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Summitt, 32, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Marcellus Grammar, 47, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Firmin and Locke streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 40, 1900 block of West Havens Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for fraud, a warrant for operating while intoxicated, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Levi Moon, 34, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the area of Union and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Michael Little, 50, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of North Street and Rank Parkway, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Scot Hughes, 47, 800 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
