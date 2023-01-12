Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:13 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Nicole Tackitt, 22, Marion, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., deputies arrested Evan W. Price, 31, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher R. Barnett, 49, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a Clinton County hold.
Tuesday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Garrett Bone, 24, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Martin Crowe, 29, 400 block of West Virginia Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Scott Hilligoss, 43, Greentown, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, 24, Urbana, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Joe Phifer, 61, 200 block of East 450 North, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Justan Glenn Nix, 31, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Amarion Kai Alsup, 19, 900 block of Harvest Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Donna Maria England, 48, 1500 block of East Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:51 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Aaron Offutt, 49, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shawn Beckley, 42, 300 block of North Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of North Berkley Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Jean Groves, 36, 1000 block of East Brentwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., officers arrested Tierney McGinn, 42, 200 block of Fawn Drive, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on a charge of refusal to identify self when stopped for an infraction or ordinance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Woody, 40, Marion, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Brayden Killian, 21, 800 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 7:27 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Deweese, 37, 2100 block of East Southway Boulevard, in the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Flynn Dixon, 29, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Plate and Virginia streets, on a warrant for intimidation and a charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Thomas, 26, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 300 block of Southlea Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Steven Coulbern, 53, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 2400 block of Busby Road, on a Marion County warrant and a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested John Weaver III, 42, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Bell Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Elliot, 44, Logansport, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:22 a.m., officers arrested Scottie Lunsford, 45, 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.
