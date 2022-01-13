Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Dwayne Miller, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Robert Bradley, 48, 1800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 9:49 a.m., deputies arrested Raheem Polk, 25, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Dwayne Miller, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested Blake E. Alexander, 29, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Donald Lacluyse, 35, 1800 block of Pontiac Drive, in the 7500 block of West 200 South, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft conviction.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 36, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Thaddeus Allen Jefferson, 31, 1500 block of Cadillac Drive, in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Mariah Wilson, 23, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2600 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:23 p.m., deputies arrested Travis James Evans, 32, 2900 block of Westmoor Drive, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County hold.
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested James R. Dishner, 52, 1900 block of South Market Street, in the 1600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for attachment.
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., deputies arrested Denise J. McClish, 53, 1000 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Savoy Drive and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Arianna M. Dunham, 30, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 700 block of South Brandon Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Reeva Carter, 33, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 700 block of South Brandon Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Needler, 32, Westfield, in the 2300 block of South Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting with a prior offense, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Nixon, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a St. Joseph County warrant.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Tara Marks, 30, 2500 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 22, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 900 block of West Virginia Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Thursday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Katrina Redmon-Emery, 24, 200 block of South 200 East, in the area of Leeds and Elm streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill II, 50, 1300 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Taylor and Main streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested James Reed, 53, Tipton, in the 2300 block of Delon Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Lela Morales, 35, Elkhart, on an unknown hold.
Sunday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Wolf, 33, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy and a charge of violation of pretrial.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Lasley, 32, Goshen, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested John Norris, 50, Greentown, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Sharp, 46, 100 block of West Fremont Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Lacoss, 51, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a court order.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Gary Heath, 55, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
