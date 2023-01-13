Arrests
Wednesday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Ellis Green, 65, 2400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for animal cruelty-first offense, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:16 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Seals, 52, unknown address, in the area of 00 East West and Country Lane, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Anthony Caldwell, 58, St. Augustine, Florida, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron P. Martin, 29, 1100 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Carmelita Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Bruce Julian Liggin, 30, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Beermer, 37, 500 block of Cassville Road, in the area of Dixon Road and Delphos Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, as well as a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Jackson Jr., 38, Galveston, in the area of Locke Street and Brentwood Drive, on charges of aiding, inducing or causing an offense, a Level 5 felony, and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Causey, 24, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Locke Street and Brentwood Drive, on a charge of dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Hober, 39, 1200 block of Burke Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Willie Ozier Jr., 26, Indianapolis, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Taylor, 32, 1400 block of Matador Street, Peru, on a warrant for three counts of dealing methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of neglect of a dependent, as well as charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jaclynn McDonald, 32, 2700 block of North Mexico Road, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Hoover, 36, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested John Joseph, 54, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
