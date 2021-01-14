Arrests
Monday, 2:09 a.m., deputies arrested John Richard Weaver, 40, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Nicholis Tarrant, 35, 1100 block of East State Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Susan Bradley, 35, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:21 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Clark, 28, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Bagwell, 34, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:12 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron Patrick Martin, 27, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Russell Isenhower, 44, 8200 block of West 500 South, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Hollis Lawrence, 30, 800 block of Harvest Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 4:34 p.m., deputies arrested Robert W. White, 22, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested John Haworth, 39, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for burglary.
Monday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Izjohn S. Trice, 24, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Briana Majors, 33, 3300 block of Albright Road, in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested Julian Anderson, 33, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Destiny McClain, 21, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of LaFountain Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Scott Parks, 37, 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of West Monroe and North McCann streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Miller, 29, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Emily Arslain, 27, 200 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Colton Hipsher, 25, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Johns, 44, 700 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simply assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Dion Jones, 35, 400 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Korby and Richmond streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Christine Hall, 35, 1200 block of TeePee Drive, in the area of Korby and Richmond streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Shelby N. Bousman, 22, 3000 block of South Peoria Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Damonte A. Chick, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Bonner, 34, 7600 block of South Indiana 19, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Monday, 7:47 p.m., deputies arrested Christine Lee, 51, 3400 block of South Indiana 19, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Rogers, 29, 1000 block of Logansport Road, Peru, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Arrests
Monday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jose T. Galaviz, 24, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 10:12 a.m., officers arrested Erik T. Bussberg, 37, Rushville, on a violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Maya L. Faulstich, 22, Fairmount, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested So Hyon Cha, 43, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:08 a.m., deputies arrested Shea R. Pletcher, 41, Elkhart, on charges of theft and theft of a vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Britney N. Horner, 33, LaPorte, on a charge of theft of a vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Robert D. Stafford Sides, 18, Elwood, on a charge of theft.
