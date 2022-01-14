Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Kurtis Lee Kennedy, 31, 6300 block of West 300 North, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Carah A. Gifford, 30, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne James, 44, 800 block of North Lindsay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 8:17 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Michael Richardson, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Riley Lynn Shelly, 21, 700 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Webster Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowlin, 34, 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Labar, 20, 2700 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested James Thompson, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a Carroll County warrant.
Friday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Sabrina Gravely, 49, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Connie Avery, 38, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Firmin Street and Harris Road, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., officers arrested Daniel J. Wilson Jr., 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with prior suspensions.
Wednesday, 6:02 p.m., deputies arrested Richard A. Bristol, 58, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:34 a.m., deputies arrested Joda R. McCracken, 40, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
