Arrests
Tuesday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Shane Acord, 30, Cutler, in the 200 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:32 a.m., deputies arrested Drew M. Elliott, 38, Galveston, in the area of Philips and Morgan streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Devi Hartson, 19, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Mark V. Bourff, 51, Russiaville, in the area of 250 South and 800 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha R. Smith, 31, 300 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jon Patrick Harris, 28, 100 block of South Western Avenue, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested Ollie Lynnell Dunn, 31, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kurtis Lee Kennedy, 30, 6300 block of West 300 North, at the same location, on a violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Moss, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Nelson Dane Parvin, 27, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher D. Moore, 31, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Steven A. Landrum, 39, 400 block of South Webster Street, in the area of 300 East and 00 North South, on a warrant for petition to revoke, two charges of possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:02 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Jewell, 25, 3100 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a Miami County warrant and charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of a crash, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Blevins, 42, Bunker Hill, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Cody Hubbard, 33, 300 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of North Faith Road and East North Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:41 a.m., officers arrested Tasha Lees, 32, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1500 block of North Market Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Tuesday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Adamiya Wilhelm, 26, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Hughes, 39, Valparaiso, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Hiles, 56, homeless, on charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Burnett, 44, Converse, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Davis, 50, Sharpsville, on a charge of battery.
Wednesday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Mutch, 31, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Justin J. Horsley, 37, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Gustavo T. Mendez, 44, Arcadia, on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
