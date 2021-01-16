Arrests
Wednesday, 4:03 a.m., deputies arrested Hannah Haak, 24, 600 block of Elk Drive, in Galveston, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 10:08 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrail T. Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, at the Howard County jail, on three warrants for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan N. Schultz, 34, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 3800 block of East 400 North, on a Wisconsin hold and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 27, 900 block of West State Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Michael Monize, 40, 3300 block of South 7010 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica J. Chriswell, 35, 1400 block of East Virginia Avenue, in the 700 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Otto Cunningham, 42, 4800 block of Ridge Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Tyras Flowers-Pigg, 24, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for residential entry.
Thursday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Groleau, 42, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Brandon Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Parks, 37, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 700 block of South Brandon Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 6 p.m., officers arrested David Jackson, 31, Mishawaka, in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Brian Miller, 36, 200 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Stroup, 43, 2300 block of Westdale Court, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Jake Koon, 42, 1300 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Dewitt, 41, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Austin Foreman, 25, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2300 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and dealing a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Taylor, 23, 800 block of South Diamond Street, at an unknown location, on a Wabash County warrant and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Justin Schuck, 37, 1900 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1300 block of Belvedere Drive, on charges of residential entry and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Shelby Blackburn, 28, Sharpsville, in the area of South Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for pre-trial diversion.
Friday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Harley King, 25, 2000 block of North Market Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Marquis O. Reser, 29, Russiaville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
