Arrests
Thursday, 3:48 a.m., deputies arrested Rebecca-Ann Lambert, 31, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for probation violation, a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction and two charges of possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:22 a.m., officers arrested Scottie Lunsford, 45, 700 block of South Wabash Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse James McClish, 27, 700 block of Jeff Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two Miami County holds.
Thursday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dejuan Bush, 42, Plainfield, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Laverne Bates, 45, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:14 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Jourdon Cosley-Washington, 36, 2900 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Dimanione O’Neill Lovelace, 18, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Thursday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Hall, 50, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Allen Ohmer, 38, 600 block of South Locke Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Wade Harrington, 31, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Beemer, 37, 500 block of Cassville Road, in the area of Dixon Road and Delphos Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Jackson Jr., 38, Galveston, in the area of Locke Street and Brentwood Drive, on a charge of aiding, inducing or causing an offense, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Causey, 24, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Locke Street and Brentwood Drive, on a charge of dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Hober, 39, 1200 block of Burke Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Willie Ozier Jr., 26, Indianapolis, in the area of Diamond Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:23 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Shook, 57, 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 10:35 a.m., officers arrested Scott Bell, 59, 3000 block of North 750 West, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for false informing.
Friday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested Vanessa Williams, 22, 1600 block of Hogan Drive, in the area of Indiana 931, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Ronnie Smith, 47, unknown address, in the area of U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Mecarlos Ward, 38, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the 900 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Nolf, 45, Peru, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a Grant County warrant.
Friday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Nautica Andujar, 22, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Friday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Clarence Grace Jr., 26, 1200 block of North Bell Street, in the 1300 block of West North Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Deshawn Winston, 22, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Lindsay and Morgan streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of refusal to identify self when stopped for an infraction or ordinance, providing a false identity statement and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Heather Ramer, 38, 2200 block of North Ohio Street, in the 1000 block of Burke Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Rodrick Mosley, 32, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 300 block of East Jackson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Bennett, 23, 300 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:27 a.m., officers arrested Darzell Triplett, 26, Indianapolis, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:08 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Dolney, 61, 800 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Kimbrough, 44, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Fording, 18, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 700 block of East Gerhart Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Maddox, 39, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Phillips, 34, Shelbyville, in the 1400 block of Conti Lane, on a warrant for two counts of theft.
Sunday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldo, 46, 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of battery causing moderate injury, a Level 6 felony; battery, a misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:38 a.m., officers arrested Michelle Ellis, 49, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a warrant for two body attachments.
Sunday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested George Conwell II, 51, 1400 block of North Waugh Street, in the 600 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Stabler, 35, 5100 block of Wea Drive, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested David Butler, 37, 1100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Arthur Johnson, 72, 2200 block of North Market Street, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:47 p.m., officers arrested Sierra Weathers, 28, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:03 p.m., officers arrested Kodie Ward, 38, 1500 block of South Dixon Road, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Christina Carls, 38, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested Dominique Williams, 38, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Commented
