Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Gonzalez, 32, 800 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:36 a.m., deputies arrested Leighann Turner, 24, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel G. Jones, 31, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Laverne Bates, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Aaron Mosier, 54, 1000 block of Chippewa Lane, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Courtland Avenue, on a Cass County hold.
Thursday, 2:18 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Leroy McKinney, 32, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:27 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Milton Andrews, 31, 300 block of South Dixon Road, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Thursday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Karl Brooks Malone, 30, Indianapolis, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jevencio Lopez, 26, 200 block of Fawn Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Tammy Fettig, 49, 1100 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Bernard Samuels, 39, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Madison Street and Apperson Way, on charges of false informing and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Gabriel Shawver, 20, 2200 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 39, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a Grant County warrant.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Dionel Escalona, 36, 600 block of West Morgan Street, in the area of Broadway and Webster streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:19 a.m., officers arrested Korea Depalma, 20, 1200 block of West Alto Road, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Brooklyn Smith, 20, 100 block of East Boulevard Street, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Ashtyn Fye, 20, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor; and providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 32, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Cassidi Mosier, 33, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Peace Pipe and Tepee drives, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Aundria Stout, 44, 700 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Lashawn Snow, 28, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Belinda Maholmes, 31, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of Webster and North streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Greer, 32, 3400 block of Walton Way, in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested Brielle Pridemore, 26, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of driving while suspended.
Sunday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Shyla Bergesen, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested Jaheim Whitfield, 20, 1400 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:36 a.m., officers arrested Manpreet Singh, 30, 2000 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Carrico, 49, 1900 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Webster and North streets, on two warrants for violation of work release, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Sunday, 3:11 p.m., officers arrested Omar Canche, 48, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 1300 block of Council Court, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Michael Adams, 65, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a warrant for hit/skip and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Jessie Reason, 39, 500 block of Salem Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Murphy, 51, 2100 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a Shelby County warrant and a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Mark Hardy, 67, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Arbie Clay, 61, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:29 a.m., officers arrested Braylen Johnson, 27, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Leeds and Foster streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Jackson, 40, 2400 block of East 100 North, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Wasson, 37, 800 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1600 block of Rue Royale Drive, on a warrant for three counts of non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Clayton Walker, 46, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Monday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Antajuan Perkins, 37, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Jason Roberts, 27, 700 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on charges of false informing and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Chariti Till, 40, 3200 block of West 450 North, in the area of Philips and Sycamore streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
