Arrests
Saturday, 1:27 a.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 33, Lafayette, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrin Tracee Tyler, 33, 2200 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:44 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany L. Bacon, 32, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Mulberry streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:06 a.m., deputies arrested Devon J. Green, 23, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, in the area of Lincoln Road and Longwood Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., deputies arrested Darrian Michael Peterson, 28, 700 block of West Virginia Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Longwood Drive, on a Miami County hold.
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan Anthony McGuinn, 31, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Byron Gregory Curry, 31, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Brant Massey, 21, Tipton, in the area of Park Road and Boulevard Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:47 a.m., deputies arrested Traylor Bradley Brandt, 27, in the area of East Firmin Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:38 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Murphy, 52, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Leroy J. Guire, 56, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud and a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Michelle Burdine, 42, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Gene Strugell, 49, 1000 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Taylor and Leeds streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Yvonne Mashburn, 51, 300 block of West Morgan Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:21 p.m., officers arrested Daquan Davis, 29, Indianapolis, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of identity deception and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested James Prince, 49, 1100 block of North 300 East, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Park Road, on charges of intimidation and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Martell Jiles, 40, Detroit, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Brian Cottingham, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, as well as an unknown bench warrant.
Saturday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Clark, 31, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Medaris, 30, Akron, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 6:21 a.m., deputies arrested Corey Lamberson, 24, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tisha Medina, 35, 500 block of West 10{sup}th{/sup} Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Ulery, 28, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Murphy II, 22, 100 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Darrian Peterson, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Dionte Walton, 30, Chicago, Illinois, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Arieanna A.A.A. Seuell, 19, South Bend, on warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:13 a.m., officers arrested Vincent A. McKinney, 30, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and having an open alcohol beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Westley G. Lowery, 23, Veedersburg, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Melvin T.J. Garmon, 49, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Lyndsey L. Belt, 37, Elwood, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Beth A. Morris, 60, Tipton, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested John A. Stiles, 33, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while being a habitual traffic violator, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Wednesday, 3:13 a.m., deputies arrested Torreay L. Harris, 28, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
