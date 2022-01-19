Arrests
Friday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Chad McKay, 42, Greentown, in the area of Boulevard and Reed roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:06 a.m., deputies arrested Richard A. Craw, 52, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Joseph Bates, 38, Carmel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:49 a.m., deputies arrested Adrian W. Morris, 49, Walton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Williams, 27, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Gage Austin Ray, 25, 600 block of North Berkley Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla Nicole Sliter, 20, Greentown, in the 600 block of North Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:43 p.m., deputies arrested Kristina Nichole Russell, 42, 5000 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Michael David Pyle, 56, 400 block of North 480 West, in the area of Sycamore Street and Mafalfa Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Michelle Reed, 45, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1400 block of West 350 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:51 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Paul Kewley, 52, 1700 block of Snead Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrants for domestic battery.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Devon J. Green, 22, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, in the area of 300 North and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., deputies arrested Felix Mendoza, 29, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, at the HCJ, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:09 a.m., deputies arrested Jay Jay Greer, 33, Muncie, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating with controlled substances in the body, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested William Levi Shaffer, 37, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1500 block of North LaFountain Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Noa M. Wainscott, 19, 1100 block of West Boulevard Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Sunday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie Kyle Allen, 32, Greentown, in the 5500 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony James Hall, 35, Bunker Hill, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Dalton Brian Clarke, 25, 1700 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Western Avenue and Taylor Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:51 a.m., deputies arrested Kacey Hamilton, 36, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Nickolas Spurgeon, 40, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Gloria Carr, 64, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for hit/skip.
Tuesday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Talik Woodard, 49, 700 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Taiwan Jackson, 23, Rochester, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Frank Fouch, 50, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, in the 800 block of North Washington Street, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:49 p.m., officers arrested Corey Mackey, 44, Logansport, in the 800 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Davaughn Jones, 19, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Broadway Street and Wabash Avenue, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Broadrick Shumpert, 41, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of community correction.
Friday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Hudson, 42, 20 block of Sean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Wyland Sampson, 24, Denver, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Sherrick, 26, 2700 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on a charge of intimidation.
Saturday, 11:56 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Briner, 23, 60 block of South Huntington Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Lucas Riddle, 42, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Michael McKenzie, 31, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette R. Taylor, 42, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Trey R. Davis, 31, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving.
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Corey D. Maxwell, 28, Town Creek, Alabama, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested James M. Kemezy, 57, Yorktown, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:32 p.m., deputies arrested Michael J. McGuire, 36, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
