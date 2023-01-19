Arrests
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Michelle Burdine, 42, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Gene Strugell, 49, 1000 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Taylor and Leeds streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Yvonne Mashburn, 51, 300 block of West Morgan Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:21 p.m., officers arrested Daquan Davis, 29, Indianapolis, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of identity deception and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested James Prince, 49, 1100 block of North 300 East, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Park Road, on charges of intimidation and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Arrests
Jan. 13, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Martell Jiles, 40, Detroit, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 13, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Brian Cottingham, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for two counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, as well as an unknown bench warrant.
Saturday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Clark, 31, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Medaris, 30, Akron, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 6:21 a.m., deputies arrested Corey Lamberson, 24, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tisha Medina, 35, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Ulery, 28, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Murphy II, 22, 100 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Darrian Peterson, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Dionte Walton, 30, Chicago, Illinois, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Friday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Arieanna A.A.A. Seuell, 19, South Bend, on warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:13 a.m., officers arrested Vincent A. McKinney, 30, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and having an open alcohol beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Westley G. Lowery, 23, Veedersburg, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Melvin T.J. Garmon, 49, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Lyndsey L. Belt, 37, Elwood, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Beth A. Morris, 60, Tipton, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested John A. Stiles, 33, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while being a habitual traffic violator, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Wednesday, 3:13 a.m., deputies arrested Torreay L. Harris, 28, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:31 a.m., deputies arrested Martha Ellen Roberts, 40, unknown address, in the 6800 block of South 800 West, on a Clinton County hold.
Tuesday, 12:31 a.m., deputies arrested David Moore, 46, Frankfort, in the 6800 block of South 800 West, on a Clinton County hold.
Tuesday, 8:47 a.m., deputies arrested Myron Brian Lamb, 58, unknown address, in the area of 300 South and 600 East, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of being a habitual traffic violator and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jalyssa Rashae Luter, 18, Merrillville, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for armed robbery, a warrant for burglary and a warrant for false informing.
Tuesday, 6L38 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob J. Acord, 40, 1200 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, officers arrested George Lawson Jr., 47, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 1400 block of Conti Lane, on a Maison County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:03 p.m., officers arrested Cody Ryan, 33, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Juan Ortiz, 19, Logansport, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.