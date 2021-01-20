Arrests
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jake Bojack Koon, 42, 1300 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Glenn Dukes, 33, 1000 block of South Clark Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Ousley, 29, Peru, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Devin Johnson, 27, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Taylor and Jay streets, on a Hamilton County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Juanita Stoner, 37, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a scheduled substance.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Powell, 36, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a scheduled substance.
Saturday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Cody Boller, 31, 2400 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Martin Sr., 43, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of West Monroe and North Wabash streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 38, 1600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested McKenzie Howey, 25, 500 block of Briar Court, at an unknown location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Young, 23, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 700 block of North Philips Street, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor, and endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested Dasedric Dowling, 46, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the 100 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Marion County warrant.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Andre Boston, 40, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Arlene Clay, 57, 100 block of Faulkner Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Smith, 38, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Bolen, 28, Logansport, in the area of Indiana 931, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Malone, 37, 300 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of North Reed and East Sycamore streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Michael Medaris, 31, 3800 block of Alameda Drive, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested John Silas II, 31, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at an unknown location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 6:41 a.m., officers arrested Jamais Stewart, 21, 3100 block of Crooked Stick Drive, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Nix, 19, 700 block of West Jackson Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Marie Hurley, 33, unknown address, n the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Eric Eddington, 47, 1700 block of Oak Hill Road, in the area of Sycamore Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Dion Smith, 18, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the 100 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Marthan Lewis, 25, Pendleton, in the area of Washington and Gano streets, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Chris Jackson, 27, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of East North and North Bell streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Marquise Webb, 27, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at an unknown location, on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested James Currin, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Antoine Tinder, 70, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:09 a.m., officers arrested Robert Teschke, 39, Henderson, Nevada, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on chares of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
