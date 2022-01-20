Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron Michael Whitehead, 30, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in Swayzee, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray Harris, 47, 600 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for reckless driving and a warrant for motor vehicle speed contest.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Camesha Nichole Anthony, 24, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of 350 North and 150 West, on a Madison County hold.
Tuesday, 7:08 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Doug Harris, 32, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Quentin Spencer, 48, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a St. Joseph County hold and a warrant for fraud.
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Emma Galloway, 18, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of minor consumption of alcohol and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Brown, 39, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Victor Ward, 33, 800 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Madison Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; battery by bodily waste, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Thicke, 21, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of McCann and Maple streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Marsha Klein, 53, 1100 block of West Superior Street, in the area of Philips and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.