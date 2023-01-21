Arrests
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Sue Madison, 37, 4900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 43, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Arnold Darnell Malone, 58, 1300 block of South Purdum Street, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Connie D. Horne, 57, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Davion Nakwon Allen, 21, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany A. Causey, 24, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Marie Townsend, 39, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Jean Haney, 33, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey F. Adair, 60, 5700 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:56 p.m., officers arrested Carlos James, 52, 700 block of South Market Street, in the area of Havens and Richmond streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Cooper, 40, 1100 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for three counts of petition to revoke and a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Emily Foster, 33, 1600 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Brijon Hill, 26, unknown address, in the area of Carter Street and U.S. 31, on charges of invasion of privacy and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Krista Holman, 36, 3300 block of Orleans Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Demonte Robinson, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Jared Banks, 28, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Jones, 35, Ligonier, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested David Lowe, 36, Rochester, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Hostetler, 43, Lafayette, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Sunshine Anderson, 33, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., officers arrested Todd Mills, 58, Spencer, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of battery.
