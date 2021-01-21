Arrests
Friday, 5:20 a.m., deputies arrested Monty Gwyn Querry, 52, 1300 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1700 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:03 a.m., deputies arrested Max Jason Arvin, 42, 1900 block of East Carter Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 34, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Renee Connolly, 38, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew W. Clark, 28, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a court violation.
Friday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Izjohn S. Trice, 24, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Renee Marie Shaw, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Ann Marie Sweigart, 31, homeless, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on a violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 8:12 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Purdy, 18, Anderson, in the area of Markland Avenue and Clark Street, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:07 p.m., deputies arrested Imoni Eli Birdsong, 24, Indianapolis, in the 4400 block of South 00 East West, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Semaj Estebone Hall, 40, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
Saturday, 2:31 a.m., deputies arrested Deonta A. Singleton, 18, Richmond, Kentucky, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft of an automobile and a warrant for armed robbery.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Lee Miller, 26, 700 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury, a warrant for disorderly conduct and a warrant for public intoxication.
Saturday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Ladonna S. Bebley, 37, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, in the area of 400 West and 200 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Burl Edward Prater, 28, 3800 block of West 1400 South, in the 600 block of East 550 North, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:27 p.m., deputies arrested Sherman Lee Washington, 23, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Dixon Road, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron A. Wright, 29, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for attachment.
Monday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Leon Lee Pearson, 48, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the area of Berkley Road, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Joe Abney, 43, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Josh D. Smith, 30, 500 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Carter Street and Goyer Road, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Leroy Smith, 48, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Calumet Street, on a warrant for indirect contempt and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:22 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 43, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Calumet Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Holly Mitchell, 35, 500 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Walnut and Main streets, on a warrant for intimidation and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sagarsee, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Saturday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Randy Jarnagin, 63, 500 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated-refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested James Harp, 34, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Vincent Volpe, 39, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Spicer, 25, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tipton County Arrests
Saturday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin L. Davidson, 24, McCordsville, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Jared I. Hill, 34, Greentown, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.
