Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Raudel Delreal, 26, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of Ricketts Street and Courtland Avenue, on a Hamilton County hold and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:12 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Horn, 36, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on three warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for criminal confinement with bodily injury, a warrant for robbery and a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 35, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Geneva
Anne Yowell, 44, 700 block of Birch Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny E. Shutt, 52, unknown location, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine M. Hunt, 33, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested James Herron, 50, Logansport, in the 700 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Felipe Rangel, 26, 700 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Scott Shackelford, 38, Logansport, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant and a Fulton County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth W. Byrd, 28, Martinsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Clint E. Harber, 32, Kokomo, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Matthew R. Perdifield, 39, Atlanta, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
