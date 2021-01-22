Arrests
Tuesday, 12:29 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Christopher Marks, 28, 4800 block of West 400 North, at the same location, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Roland Preshon, 46, Lafayette, in the area of 1300 block of West 400 South, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Raellen Hanson, 38, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Lee Fisher, 43, 1200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:28 p.m., deputies arrested Constance Joann McGuire, 44, 900 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday, 2:32 p.m., officers arrested Brian Catt, 39, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 3000 block of Vinton Circle, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Brock, 34, 1400 block of Kingston Road, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on two charges of criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Cassie Montes, 38, unknown address, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Dewitt, 23, 200 block of West 300 South, in the area of Sycamore and Buckeye streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Peter Cook, 43, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Peggy Moore, 20, Mishawaka, on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without a license.
Wednesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brittney D. Biggs, 22, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., officers arrested Brandon S. Ewing, 26, Kokomo, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 4:59 a.m., officers arrested Reece Kunkle, 28, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.