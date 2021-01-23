Arrests
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Toney, 52, Russiaville, at the same location, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Edmond Marshall, 38, 5400 block of Wea Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a court violation.
Wednesday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested David Allen Willis, 45, 800 block of Shore Bend Boulevard, at the HCC, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested James Jeffrey White, 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray McNabb, 25, 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Russell Young, 37, 1700 block of North Faith Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany A. Causey, 22, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Tasha Marie Lees, 32, Peru, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke and two charges of possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Bryce Howell, 31, 2300 block of North Jay Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Leroy Smith, 48, 1200 block of North Union Street, at the HCJ, on four warrants for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 5:06 p.m., deputies arrested Steven A. Landrum, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Alanah Lee Schroeder, 30, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Andray Thompson, 25, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of East Barkdol Street and North Apperson Way, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Richard Kitts, 51, 500 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Markus Martin, 44, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and North LaFountain Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Tausha Thomas, 39, 1700 block of Home Avenue, in the 1300 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Britney Weeks, 18, 700 block of Birch Court, in the 5700 block of Peshewa Court, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:03 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Dunlap, 24, Frankfort, in the area of McCann and Monroe streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Thursday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Palen, 38, North Liberty, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Terrance Davis, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swavey, 37, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on two charges of domestic battery and a charge each of resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement.
Friday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Cala Crist, 33, Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tara N. Vogel, 33, Elwood, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Blake A. Good, 25, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Casie D.L. Raquet, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Yemer D. Agustin, 24, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a legend drug and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.