Arrests
Thursday, 5:02 a.m., deputies arrested Michelle Diane Ellis, 49, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for arson.
Thursday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Tyler Ohleyer, 27, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for counterfeiting and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Kyra M. Potts, 21, Fort Wayne, at the HCJ, on a warrant for causing death when operating a motor vehicle and a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 36, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Friday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel John Emery, 55, Tipton, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Lee Brake, 24, Alexandria, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 4:53 p.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Danielle Croxford, 29, 700 block of East Havens Street, in the 800 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Brayden Chase Camp, 20, 1600 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
Saturday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Charles Wright, 22, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of North and Morrison streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., officers arrested Emmilynn Rinehart, 21, 500 block of South Wabash Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Saturday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Corie Lane Whitmer, 35, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Lynn Blackburn, 30, Sharpsville, in Sharpsville, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Saturday, 10:37 p.m., deputies arrested Jason E. Butcher, 51, 3900 block of South 1100 East, in Greentown, on a charge of residential entry.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Marcella Fellers, 45, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for intimidation threat with forcible felony, a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
