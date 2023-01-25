Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:56 a.m., deputies arrested Myron Brian Lamb, 58, 2500 block of South 600 East, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Debra Jean Hatfield, 67, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Tuesday, 2:56 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Hentgen, 34, Greentown, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Todd Gill, 61, Alexandria, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a Madison County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Fletchall, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 9:34 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Bailey, 39, first block of Delores Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Quincy Hensley, 20, Kokomo, on a warrant for residential entry, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.
Monday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Robyn Ousley, 46, 200 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Justin Monroe, 31, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of residential entry and domestic battery.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Eric Labare, 58, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.