Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Annalicia Mae Morelock, 34, 600 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Mario Dajuan Long, 48, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Friday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Allen Schroeder, 25, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Dru Elijah Donovan, 28, 8200 block of West 100 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Vincent Edward Allen, 51, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Ryan Brock, 26, Clarkston, Michigan, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule drug, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua J. Suiter, 35, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Saturday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Kurrin K. Howell, 25, Russiaville, in the area of Main and Walnut streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Russell Haden Lawson, 58, 5600 block of Wigwam Drive, in the area of Home Avenue and Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Craig Weldon Glass, 56, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:04 a.m., officers arrested Amber M. Maish, 33, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alexander Cavazos, 25, 2500 block of Acorn Drive, in the area of Goyer Road and Mohr Drive, on a Hamilton County hold.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Rick Ellis Turner, 32, 200 block of West Morgan Street, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Jade Goodnight, 32, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 1900 block of West Madison Street, on charges of disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement ad leaving the scene of a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Randy Lee James, 50, Elwood, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Evan W. Price, 30, homeless, in the area of Broadway and Webster streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Sunday, 5:17 a.m., officers arrested Andre Lamont Lewis, 45, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Kalie Dennis, 32, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 6:39 p.m., deputies arrested Keesha M. Pigg, 25, homeless, in the 1700 block of North Leeds Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug or precursor, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Irwin, 48, 1100 block of Moccasin Trail, in the area of Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested James Turner, 40, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Main and Defenbaugh streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Marner, 35, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 1:18 am., officers arrested Deana Ehler, 31, Frankfort, in the area of Markland Avenue and Delphos Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Mitchell Slusher, 28, 300 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Purdum and Taylor streets, on charges of dealing a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Raiquan Johnson, 26, Mishawaka, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Michael Ling, 62, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Steven Barnett, 26, 1100 block of West 400 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:47 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Wilder, 35, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Fleck, 54, Rochester, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Eric Day, 52, Rochester, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Brickey, 37, Rochester, on a Whitley County warrant.
Friday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested RJ Weaver, 32, Fort Wayne, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Johnathan Butner, 24, 600 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Ricki Parson, 21, Roann, on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Lynn E. Nicholson, 52, New Castle, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy A. Roby, 63, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Hyatt M. Flanigan, 21, Kempton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
