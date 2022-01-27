Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., deputies arrested Deana M. Ehler, 32, Frankfort, in the area of Markland Avenue and Delphos Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jerome Lynn McCaskill, 50, 1300 block of North LaFountain Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:04 p.m., deputies arrested Marc Kyle Sutherland, 47, 2000 block of South 1100 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Laverne Bates, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Felipe Renee Rangel, 26, 600 block of East Morgan Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Brayton Matthew Tedder, 33, Marion, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on a Grant County hold and a Putnam County hold, as well as a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:41 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Shane Laird, 44, 1700 block of Tall Oaks Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:48 p.m., officers arrested Denny Richcreek, 57, 5100 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Trent Jones, 30, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 2800 block of Heritage Drive, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Lacey Elizabeth Bushong, 22, 3200 block of South 400 West, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 11:39 p.m., officers arrested Jana Whitehead, 57, 1100 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Walnut Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Jimmy Bronson, 35, 1700 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:36 a.m., officers arrested James Ringley, 28, 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, a warrant for non-compliance with work release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Justin Autry, 34, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Jay and Foster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:21 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 21, 1100 block of South Webster Street,, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Lucas Hinkle, 39, 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 300 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and deception of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Barber, 62, unknown address in the area of North and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Victor Gregory, ,44, 2100 block of North Jay Street in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:57 a.m., officers arrested Chantel McDuffie, 31, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Delphos Street, on charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Kurt Bond, 63, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., deputies arrested Tisha Medina, 34, Miami, on a warrant for two counts of theft and a count of forgery.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse McClish, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Holland, 34, Converse, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 36, Tipton, on charges of driving while suspended, public intoxication and unlawful possession of a legend drug.
