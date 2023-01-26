Arrests
Tuesday, 12:42 a.m., deputies arrested Skydarius M. Stevens, 23, 500 block of East Fawn Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Alex Damion Burnett, 27, 2900 block of South Albright Road, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Colin M. Byrd, 22, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eric Marr, 47, 900 block of West Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Marrell Bernard Tyler, 18, Merrillville, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; a warrant for burglary, a Level 4 felony; and a warrant for pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Coy Beasley, 52, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Clifford Roseberry, 58, 1100 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Washington and Virginia streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:53 p.m., officers arrested Mark Dewitt, 58, 2500 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1100 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug or precursor, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Kamden McGrew, 27, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both Level 6 felonies.
