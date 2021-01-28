Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Micah J. Morley, 42, 600 block of West Jackson Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:16 a.m., deputies arrested Hannah Nichole Moore, 20, 1500 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Irwin, 47, Russiaville, in the 3100 block of Matthews Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:11 a.m., deputies arrested Alana Michelle Hughes, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lee Henley, 36, 12300 block of West 100 North, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald Gene Strother, 38, Sharpsville, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Tyler Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Annette Renee Whiteman, 52, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Woodward, 41, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:08 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrail T. Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:09 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Lee Hubbard, 34, 300 block of East Broadway Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Russell Young, 37, 1700 block of Faith Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Gonzalez, 22, Elkhart, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna A. Rocha, 23, Elkhart, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Misty R. Rose, 38, Galveston, at the HCJ, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Tanner Heady, 23, 2800 block of South Park Road, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Keith Prince, 30, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Emily Rose Canady, 36, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 2100 block of North Main Street, on two warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Greg Lee Stykes Powell, 41, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Monday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Chynna McDonald, 26, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1700 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jazmin Maria Betancort, 22, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Daiquan Haith, 28, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Elk Drive and Webster Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior offense, a Level 5 felony, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., officers arrested Melanie Williams, 35, 500 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana 931, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Tuesday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Ke'vion Gilmore, 21, unknown address, in the 3000 block of Matthew Drive, on two Marion County warrants and charges of providing a false identity statement and theft, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Philips, 32, Shelbyville, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Miranda Weir, 26, 700 block of South Webster Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for check deception and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Shively, 41, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Shively, 41, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a Miami County warrant and a Cass County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Christal Hicks, 29, Fort Wayne, in the area of East Morgan Street and North Indiana 931, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Jason Cline, 46, 4400 block of North 150 West, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Bryant, 44, 1100 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 43, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Crystal Street, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested DaSedric D. Dowling, 46, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
