Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Gerald David Kelly, 43, Galveston, in the 800 block of East Lordeman Street, on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Murphy, 51, 2100 block of North Waugh Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Blake Aaron Groleau, 21, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on two warrants for indirect contempt and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew James Murray, 22, 800 block of East 600 North, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, Logansport, in the 400 block of East North Street, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 10:21 p.m., deputies arrested Ian Alan Anthony, 40, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Burns, 37, 1000 block of Wildwood Drive, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Murrilla, 32, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Derek Langolf, 38, Marion, in the 700 block of West Jackson Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcohol and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:39 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Day, 35, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Plate and Boulevard streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for body attachment.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Sturch, 31, 200 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Maddox, 39, 10 block of South Smith Street, Peru, on a charge of violation of community corrections.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Caine, 43, 700 block of Woodburn Drive, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Molly Melton, 43, 300 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on a an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Sutton Baker, 28, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Ashlan Stone, 20, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Thursday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Weaver, 33, Denver, on a court order.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Maximus White, 19, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jackie Collier, 33, Denver, on an unknown charge.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla B. Castor, 28, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan C. Stollings, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.