Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., deputies arrested John Richard Weaver, 40, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Rashawn Franklin, 43, 700 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ayden Mudd, 18, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Kathleen M. Robertson, 43, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jerauld W. Wallace III, 31, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Blaney S. Harrison, 22, Converse, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 4:44 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew P. Russell, 39, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., deputies arrested John Christopher Braun, 38, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of recognizance status.
