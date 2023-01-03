Arrests
Thursday, 3:54 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Christian Tinker, 31, 8300 block of West 400 South, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 8:53 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Edward Roark, 28, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Nape, 33, 1900 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Edward Roark, 28, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and a warrant for counterfeiting.
Thursday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Kahron Ditore, 31, Chicago, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Mikeisha Jewell Adkins, 25, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 12:53 p.m., deputies arrested Dion De Shawn Northern, 36, South Bend, in the area of 400 South and 00 East West, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; and battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Hurlock, 49, 500 block of West King Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Nicholas Record, 35, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Glenda Louise Young, 59, 600 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Duncan Smith, 38, 2200 block of Carmelita Boulevard, in the area of Boulevard Street and Dixon Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Harting, 27, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Friday, 8:41 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin D. Hicks, 30, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:11 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Backus, 25, South Bend, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Pohlman, 38, 5400 block of North 700 West, in the area of 400 North and 710 West, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:22 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Ohmer Jr., 38, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Ohio and Gano streets, on two warrants for residential entry and a warrant for dealing a schedule III controlled substance.
Friday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Lee Russell, 58, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Catron, 25, 1100 block of East Firmin Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Jasper Timmons, 32, 3200 block of East 200 South, in the 1000 block of North Korby Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Montez Lawon Allen, 29, 2200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Justan Nix, 31, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the 700 block of East Dixon Street, on charges of criminal trespass, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:11 a.m., officers arrested Ernest Benson, 43, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Bagwell, 37, Russiaville, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:47 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Williams, 44, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 600 block of South Purdum Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mortz, 55, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Dakota Lawson, 24, Tipton, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Taylor Lamb, 23, 800 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Elm and Washington streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Frederick Luckey, 53, unknown address, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Tharp, 30, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Diamond Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Donald Wyant, 50, 1100 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
