Arrests
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Steven Perry, 45, Logansport, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Scott County warrant and a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Leevontay Brown, 18, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official, a warrant for battery by bodily waste against a public safety official and a warrant for escape from lawful detention.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Beard, 54, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Morales, 28, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Martin, 31, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Buckeye Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Blackamore, 59, 1500 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:08 p.m., officers arrested Randy J. Gabrys, 35, 6200 block of East 850 South, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Tuesday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Munger, 22, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a South Carolina warrant.
Wednesday, 3:19 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Boonstra, 33, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Bess, 29, Windfall, on charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and battery.
Wednesday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Jed Rexroth, 18, 100 block of East Third Street, Peru, on two charges of domestic battery.
Thursday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Marion David Lynn Bussard III, 22, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Amber Honeycutt, 33, 10 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Thursday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Brian Rose, 58, 3400 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Douglas, 40, 30 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Derrik M. Huff, 26, Frankton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
