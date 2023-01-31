Arrests
Thursday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Sean Wayne White, 50, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 1500 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for domestic battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Buddy W. Rogers, 26, 500 block of West Rainbow Drive, in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Boone County hold and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:37 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan A. McKinney, 37, 500 block of Southlea Drive, in the 200 block of East State Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Yvonne Renee Walker, 55, 3200 block of East 300 South, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Velinda Faye Williamson, 59, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Terry Hicks, 57, 500 block of Brave Court, in the area of Main and Virginia streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Gabriel Ironmonger, 24, 800 block of West State Street, in the 900 block of South Cooper Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Gavin Alexander Hunter, 20, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 200 block of West 300 South, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
Saturday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsey Marie Parsons, 22, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
Saturday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Brice Patterson, 35, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Brown, 61, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested Montavous Sherrod Soloman, 24, 1000 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Justin Autry, 35, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Locke Street, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Summitt, 33, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Locke Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Josiah Riddle, 24, 2700 block of East Carter Street, in the area of Savoy and Belvedere drives, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Frederick Spencer, 56, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Market and Walnut streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Lundie, 36, Bluffton, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on a Grant County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:57 a.m., officers arrested Brittnay Rush, 31, unknown address, in the area of Morgan Street and Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
