Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:04 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sawyer, 33, Sharpsville, in the 3700 block of North 00 East West, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Lawhead, 37, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for theft, as well as charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Michael Campbell, 53, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Dino Halupa Jr., 37, 1700 block of Valley View Drive, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Vance, 38, 700 block of West 300 South, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Jewell, 25, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Morgan and Philips streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Michael Gonzales, 31, Greencastle, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Cary Lawson, 56, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Taylor Street and Indiana Avenue, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for trespass.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Shane Richardson, 30, 600 block of Rainbow Court, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for battery and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Danielle Kendrick, 39, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at an unknown location, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Brooker, 35, unknown address, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Antajuan Perkins, 36, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Elk Drive and South Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Corteize Clark, 30, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of East Foster Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, battery, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:06 a.m., officers arrested Travis Bryant, 21, 800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 1900 block of Elizabeth Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Heather Brittain, 31, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1500 block of Plate Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Corey Amarello, 36, Fort Wayne, in the 3000 block of Vinton Circle, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Antonio Hale, 18, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Tyrail Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, at an unknown location, on possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 2:19 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Pebley, 32, 800 block of West Taylor Street, at an unknown location, on two warrants for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Davenport, 38, Huntington, in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road, on a warrant for counterfeiting and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Randy Craig, 51, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca Craig, 44, 1400 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of North Buckeye and West Spraker streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Dewayne Hecht, 34, Akron, in the area of Harrison and Jay streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Sunday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Riggs, 40, 900 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Cheilsea Hart, 22, Tipton, in the area of Indiana 18 and South 800 East, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Smith, 45, 100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Ohio and Spraker streets, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Justin Newcom, 27, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Michael Valdez, 30, 3500 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested Lamar Tyler, 58, 200 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 10:57 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baker, 27, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with enhancement, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 2:52 p.m., deputies arrested Dillion Levier, 23, 20 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Joshawn Wilson, Jr., 21, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a charge of theft/possession of stolen property.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Phillips, 34, North Grove, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Reed, 35, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 6:42 a.m., officers arrested Charles W. Taylor, 49, 30 block of Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Wagner, 23, Indianapolis, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and strangulation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Corie A. Dulworth, 46, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Keller, 40, Alexandria, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Saturday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Charles H.M. Beedy, 20, Orestes, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and operating without ever receiving a license.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce M. Longnecker, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
