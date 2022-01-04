Arrests
Thursday, 10:54 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Inman, 44, Sheridan, in the 1000 block of South Ohio Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:04 a.m., deputies arrested Jordan Walker Massey, 29, Sheridan, in the 1000 block of South Ohio Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Darlene K. Smith, 61, 1100 block of East Spraker Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery.
Thursday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Koon, 26, 700 block of South Market Street, in the area of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Thursday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Smith, 28, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 41, 1700 block of North Webster Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Marshaun Deaontae Scott, 22, Chicago, Illinois, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla Shyanna Morris, 25, Logansport, at the HCJ, on two warrants for violation of community corrections and a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested David Beckelheimer, 38, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Justin Warren, 43, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Garnett Riley, 36, 200 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Carter and Elizabeth streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Maggie Vermillion, 27, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Carter and Elizabeth streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:27 a.m., officers arrested Steven McCall, 32, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Conradt Avenue and Carter Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Destanie Washington, 26, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Boulevard Street, on an unknown warrant and a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Young, 25, 1700 block of East Dodge Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Tamara Word, 30, 1100 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Jasmin Hicks, 33, 700 block of Rainbow Drive, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Shantese Leonard, 41, 1700 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and providing alcohol to a minor, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Zhana Leonard, 18, 800 block of North Jay Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Tydre Sutherland, 23, 800 block of West Rainbow Drive, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Roper, 37, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances with drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:27 a.m., officers arrested Alexis James, 20, 1000 block of South Jay Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Townsend, 33, 800 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Doris Moore, 75, Chicago, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Jasemin Bivins, 32, 1400 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:47 a.m., officers arrested Indira Sutherland, 47, 800 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Ryiana Johnson, 33, 800 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Robert Jones, 45, unknown address, in the 1100 block of South Union Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Jackson, 21, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Richard Young, 55, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Courtney Wilson, 40, 700 block of West Butler Street, in the area of Pipeline Way and South Webster Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:16 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Crowe, 28, 400 block of West Virginia Street, in the area of Wabash and Elm streets, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Kristina Atyeo, 39, Tipton, in the area of Market Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Waldmann, 37, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Theresa Bates, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Ray Freeman, 48, Kingman, Arizona, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Adrienne Hardy, 49, 700 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Washington and Hoffer streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Robert Berry, 59, Peru, in the area of Hoffer and Washington streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:53 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Castillo, 49, 4500 block of East 00 North South, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County Arrests
Thursday, 12:37 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hauser, 63, 100 block of Corey Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and being a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Alisa Carson, 41, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Johnson, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Craig Charles, 36, Charlottesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Arnold, 39, Bondville, Illinois, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Friday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Adam Frisbie, 27, Martinsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Friday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Vanhoose, 53, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a warrant for strangulation and domestic battery.
Friday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Destanie Washington, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Chism, 36, Louisville, Kentucky, on charges of possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tipton County Arrests
Thursday, 12:09 p.m., deputies arrested Steven I. Castillo, 27, Windfall, on a warrant for two counts of child molest.
Thursday, 10:06 p.m., officers arrested Courtney N. Jones, 28, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, neglect of a dependent, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Saturday, 4:12 a.m., officers arrested Clifford A. Ragen, 35, Tipton, on a charge of intimidation.
Saturday, 4:43 a.m., deputies arrested Olivia Silva, 31, Windfall, on charges of attempted murder, battery causing serious bodily injury and possession of a narcotic drug.
Sunday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Rahjean Taylor, 47, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
