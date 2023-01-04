Howard County

Arrests

Monday, 12:08 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Taylor, 31, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Monday, 12:33 a.m., deputies arrested David R. Petty, 47, Greentown, on work release, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.

Monday, 2:14 a.m., deputies arrested Jazelle L. Hoover, 39, 500 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Havens and LaFountain streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.

Monday, 3:52 a.m., deputies arrested Jenny Joan Atkins, 38, Sharpsville, in the area of North Street and Reed Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.

Monday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Meyers, 62, Frankfort, in the 9800 block of East Indiana 26, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Monday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Edward Morris, 22, Mulberry, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.

Wednesday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Dwayne Jones, 53, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.

Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Michael Hall, 50, Greentown, in the area of Park Avenue and Wabash Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, both Level 6 felonies.

Wednesday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Ellis Russell, 56, 900 block of West State Street, in the 700 block of West Park Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

Miami County

Arrests

Friday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Smith, 52, 200 block of Eucliol Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.

Friday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Helming, 31, 200 block of Eucliol Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.

Friday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Steven Keefer, 33, Kokomo, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.

Friday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Frank Zinn, 57, 300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.

Saturday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Aryin Ray, 24, Amboy, on a Clinton County warrant.

Saturday, 5:47 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Miller, 36, South Bend, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Saturday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Macy Alsanders, 24, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.

Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Gooding, 27, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.

Saturday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Orlando Torres, 27, Interlochen, Michigan, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Saturday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Lyndon Skeens, 30, Huntington, on a warrant for residential entry, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Sunday, 12:41 a.m., deputies Samantha Kirk, 20, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Sunday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan Carson, 22, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 35, 100 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a charge of trespass.

Sunday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Fox, 54, Denver, on a warrant for criminal trespass.

Monday, 9:01 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Gibson, 39, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.

Monday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Cheyenne Wagoner, 25, 20 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

