Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:58 a.m., deputies arrested Teresa M. Lewis, 39, Indianapolis, in the area of Plate and Wheeler streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:49 a.m., deputies arrested Hareem Jalal Burnett, 25, 600 block of West Virginia Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:38 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Seth Waldmann, 37, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua D. Carr, 36, 1800 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the area of Morgan and North streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Nolan Jabbar, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on two charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ollie Lynnell Dunn, 31, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Santee Oneal Murrell, 25, Camby, in the area of Center and Albright roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Wayne Allen Jewell, 54, 600 block of West Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for child exploitation, a warrant for child molesting with a child under 14 and a warrant for child molest when defendant is at least 21 years of age.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 31, Logansport, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Anastasia L. Black, 33, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Derek A. Elliott, 26, homeless, in the 1400 block of North Jay Street, on two warrants for non-compliance, a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:23 p.m., deputies arrested Dimonya DJ Fort, 25, 1600 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:44 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer R. Smith, 46, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Johnathan Thompson, 29, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Frank A.R. McDougalle, 42, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Rhonda G. Hawkins, 59, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
