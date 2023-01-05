Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:14 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel James Beeman, 35, 7200 block of West 320 South, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Cortell Dee Lockett, 28, 1300 block of North Delphos Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Grant County hold.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Jourdan Cosley-Washington, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Aaron Offutt, 49, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn M. Fording, 22, 600 block of Springwater Court, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested William R. Hensley, 23, Walton, in the 3800 block of West 100 North, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Donna Maria England, 48, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jori Lynn Carless, 51, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Jovan Lovelace, 41, 1400 block of North Berkey Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Lovelace, 77, 1400 block of North Berkley Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Dimanione Lovelace, 18, Indianapolis, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Amarion Alsup, 18, 900 block of Harvest Drive, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 43, 5900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:22 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Foster, 37, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
