Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Campbell, 54, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 35, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan V. Howell, 41, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:19 p.m., deputies arrested Ashlie Nicole Shuck, 36, 700 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 9:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jada Sophia Mims, 18, Galveston, in the area of Dixon Road and Columbus Boulevard, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Monick Smith, 32, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the 1200 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Thursday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Ward, 39, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Nystrom, 37, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Leo Escoe, 44, 1300 block of Mustang Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving and operator never licensed.
Wednesday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Jason Lyons, 39, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:29 a.m., deputies arrested Keaton R. Thrift, 29, Tampa, Florida, on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Wednesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Chinwendu R. Aluwa, 35, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.