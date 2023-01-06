Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Lee Cotham, 50, 3200 block of South 450 West, in the area of Morgan and Philips streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Heather N. Harris, 42, Fort Wayne, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick James Thomas, 56, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Bell Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Sipes, 27, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on three warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wayne Squire, 66, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Crider, 58, 300 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., deputies arrested Noah Martin, 20, 1000 block of South Delphos Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on four charges of dealing marijuana, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Lynn Wooten-Davies, 52, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 2:22 p.m., officers arrested Amber West, 36, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Bailey Hensley, 18, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in Greentown, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Smith, 68, 3600 block of North Apperson Way, in the 3400 block of North 00 East West, on a charge of battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Murphy, 42, 500 block of West Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Gerald Siler, 40, 2600 block of Elva Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Mondario Jones, 47, 2600 block of Elva Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
