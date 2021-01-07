Arrests
Monday, 3:09 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Maureen Cottrell, 36, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:59 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Scott Marr, 42, 11200 block of Par Court, in the 900 block of Wildwood Drive, on two warrants for possession of marijuana, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 6 a.m., deputies arrested Preston W. Walker, 23, 100 block of Lody Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested William Levi Shaffer, 36, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, in Russiaville, on a charge of violation of driving conditions.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jared W. Quinn, 19, Alexandria, in the area of Washington and Walnut streets, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Thaddeus Allen Jefferson, 30, 1500 block of Cadillac Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Charles Fenton, 29, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Joseph Taylor, 37, 4700 block of South Park Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Lindsey Bell, 37, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Main streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Marion, 41, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Foster and Emery streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Brian Redman, 29, 400 block of South Webster Street, in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Henderson, 33, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 400 block of West Main Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Donald Wyant, 48, 1100 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Boulevard and Plate streets, on a charge of endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Harvey Lenoir, 26, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Dakota Gee, 33, Russiaville, in the area of Armstrong Street, on a Clinton County warrant and two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Larry Woodard, 56, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Main and Elm streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Swears, 55, Morgantown, Kentucky, on a court order.
Monday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Nicklas Bunch, 42, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Monday, 4:16 p.m., officers arrested Austin Jones, 24, 400 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on a Huntington County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic.
Tuesday, 3:38 a.m., officers arrested Peter Glasson, 36, Schneider, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Emily Canady, 36, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested Demarcus Holman-Rose, 32, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on a violation of petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested Jason Lyons, 38, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested John Vigar, 18, Roann, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:39 a.m., officers arrested Stephen D. Sides, 41, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:39 a.m., officers arrested Shyann M. Robker, 27, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
