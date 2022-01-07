Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., deputies arrested Arien Suzanne Baxter, 29, 200 block of South 200 East, in the area of North Street and Faith Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Charity Madelyn Wooten, 20, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of 400 North and 700 East, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Goshern, 48, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft with a prior robbery or burglary conviction.
Wednesday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Lee Johnson, 44, 2000 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of 100 North and 300 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Renee Lawson, 39, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on three warrants for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug, a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Demyrah Byers, 25, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Dru Donovan, 28, 8200 block of West 100 North, in the area of LaFountain and Spraker streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 4 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Dalton Vincent, 23, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
