Arrests
Tuesday, 3:12 a.m., deputies arrested Jaheim T. Whitfield, 19, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Washington and Madison streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:18 a.m., deputies arrested Saraya Marie Shoaf, 29, Twelve Mile, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a court violation.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel Jay Starkey, 32, Peru, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Henry James Kaiser, 46, Peru, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:44 p.m., deputies arrested Ladonna S. Bebley, 37, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Boyd, 46, Fort Wayne, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Isaac Trusty, 27, 900 block of West State Street, in the 400 block of North Main Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Bryan, 23, Portland, in the 800 block of Belvedere Drive, on charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Thursday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Tyrail Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, in the area of West Jefferson and North Philips streets, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Elijah Allison, 37, Galveston, in the area of West Monroe Street and South Indiana Avenue, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Heather Brittian, 31, 1500 block of Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Brian R. Isenhower, 44, Tipton, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Richard D. Scroggins, 23, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory L. Williams III, 25, South Bend, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
