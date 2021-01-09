Arrests
Wednesday, 12:35 a.m., deputies arrested Vontae Lavar Lacey, 26, in the 1400 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Alan Williams, 24, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, in the area of Reed Road and Jefferson Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Russell Leroy McCoy, 37, 1600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., deputies arrested Brad J. Carden, 37, West Middleton, in the 1600 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested Ginger Smith, 45, Frankfort, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Mott, 53, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Rose Edwards, 41, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, in the 3500 block of West 80 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Lantz, 20, 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Peru, on two charges of theft.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Chase Brankle, 28, Kokomo, on three charges of neglect of a dependent and one charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay Beck, 32, Flora, on two charges of burglary.
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Hentgen, 32, Macy, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 4:30 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Shay, 30, Elkhart, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Arrests
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., officers arrested James L. Spangler, 44, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
