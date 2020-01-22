Arrests
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrice T. Wilburn, 31, 200 block of West 300 South, in the 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:05 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Andrew Bergesen, 27, homeless, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:53 a.m., deputies arrested John Lee Singer, 36, 400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:09 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Andrew Bergesen, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Ashtyn L. Fye, 18, 600 block of West State Street, in Greentown, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Smith, 35, 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Dale McKinney, 36, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Douglas Harris, 40, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Blaine Ryan Nelson, 29, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah I. Mills, 42, 600 block of South Ohio Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Cynthia Jo Miller, 33, Russiaville, in the 800 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 6:49 p.m., deputies arrested Renica Lanette Elliott, 46, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan W. Walters, 21, 2300 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee McCall, 30, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Rayn, 27, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the same location, on two charges of possession of a scheduled drug, both Level 6 felonies, and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:03 p.m., officers arrested Ashleigh Rayn, 21, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the same location, on two charges of possession of a scheduled drug, both Level 6 felonies, and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the area of East Gano Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Friday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Melissa S. Powell, 33, 1700 block of North 300 East, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Varelli, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for two counts of possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for two counts of possession of marijuana and a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:39 a.m., officers arrested Glen Michael L. Lewis, 25, Tipton, in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Jesse T. Shelton, 25, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 9:28 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 400 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Brandi L. Bradley, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1000 block of West Park Avenue, on a warrant for possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Brandon A. Simpson, 38, 1800 block of West Carter Street, along Indiana 26, on a warrant for receiving stolen property and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of incorrigibility, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Van J. Ryan, 56, 1300 block of East State Street, in the 1300 block of South Plate Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Clingaman, 49, 200 block of East Boulevard Street, in the 1300 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Breann N. McCorkle, 35, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the 1300 block of East State Street, on an unknown warrant and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:17 a.m., officers arrested Wojciech Samborski, 41, 1000 block of Live Oak Court, in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Dakota Harmon, 24, 1800 block of North Market Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Stringer, 29, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Lee Coates, 59, 1800 block of North Delphos Street, in the 600 block of Reynolds Drive, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Joshua A. Depriest, 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Thefts
Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 a.m., the theft of a red Apple iPhone 8, valued at $700, was reported in the 1600 block of Osage Drive.
Friday, Jan. 17, 7:56 a.m., the theft of a Samsung 44-inch flat-screen television, valued at $200, was reported in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2:34 a.m., the theft of a silver Apple iPhone 6, valued at $1,300, and $860 in cash was reported from Lucky Food Mart, 500 E. Center Road.
Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:02 p.m., the theft of a 2007 BMW, valued at $4,100, was reported in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 20, 5:49 p.m., the theft of a Kember .380 semi-automatic handgun, valued at $500, was reported in the 1600 block of Osage Drive.
Arrests
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Brazier, 22, South Bend, on a warrant for two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury with a public safety official.
Friday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Nia Mattern, Warsaw, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested John Bowyer, 36, 40 block of Wycombe Drive, on a warrant for counts of residential entry and criminal mischief.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 18, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Terrence Hudson, 29, Fort Wayne, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Arrests
Thursday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick T. Creamer, 50, Elwood, on a charge of failure to register.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Kal K. Hall, 22, Indianapolis, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob E. Stinson, 27, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy S. Gist, 47, Frankfort, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Alexander Grell, 31, Tipton, on charges of operator never licensed and driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.