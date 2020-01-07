Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Danielle Croxford, 26, Miami, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Hayleigh Ranee Johnston, 27, Bringhurst, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 26, unknown address, at the HCSD, on six warrants for fraud, a warrant for auto theft and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Nicole Carter, 36, 1400 block of South Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Louise Morgan, 29, 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Friday, 5:28 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Ray Conley, 45, 1400 block of South Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 5:51 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Ryan Petty, 36, unknown address, in Greentown, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jimmy Ray Lewis, 43, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:39 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla Sliter, 18, Greentown, in Greentown, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Adrian William Morris, 47, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on two holds for Miami County, a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:29 a.m., deputies arrested Ray Xavier Stevens, 25, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for aggravated battery and a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., deputies arrested Alexander Terrence Bender, 23, 600 block of West Spraker Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for theft, a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury and a warrant for residential entry.
Sunday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dewayne Barber, 55, 1600 block of Gleneagles Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 6:56 a.m., officers arrested Tyree Young, 40, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, at the Kokomo Police Department, 100 S. Union St., on a charge of rape, a Level 3 felony.
Monday, 9:44 a.m., officers arrested Angela Hilligoss, 36, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 1500 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Monday, 11:54 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Churchill, 23, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the 900 block of South Calumet Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 900 block of East Richmond Street, on a warrant for escape.
Monday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Jay Darlin, 58, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Ohio and Broadway streets, on charges of possession of a synthetic and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fiedler, 62, 400 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1000 block of South Union Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Keegan Mills, 21, 600 block of South Webster Street, at KPD, 100 S. Union St., on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Joshua L. Bargerhuff, 24, Russiaville, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Thefts
Monday, 3:39 p.m., the theft of office equipment, valued at $1,300, was reported in the 900 block of Devonshire Drive.
Monday, 4:28 p.m., the theft of three iPhone 11 cell phones, valued altogether at $3,600, was reported in the 1500 block of South Market Street.
Miami County
Monday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Peggy E. Moore, 20, Mishawaka, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Bowman, 36, Marion, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Wesley Everling, 38, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and providing a false identity statement.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Landrum, 38, Kokomo, on a court order.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Baker, 64, Eaton, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Travis Trexler, 36, 500 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Xavier D. Brunnemer, 29, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, unknown time, officers arrested Anthony K. McClain, 40, Tipton, on two charges of battery against a public safety official and a charge each of domestic battery, battery on a victim less than 14 years of age, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Steven L. Noe, 30, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Roel C. Sosa, 34, Tipton, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.