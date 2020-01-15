Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Adam Kennedy, 21, 2300 block of North Bell Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:42 a.m., deputies arrested Jeannie Armstrong, 50, unknown address, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 35, Tipton, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Vince J. Nix, 34, 1900 block of West Nathan Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Monday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Harry Edward Young, 25, Tipton, at the HCC, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Monday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Robert Howard, 53, 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., deputies arrested Gordon Jenkins, 27, 500 block of Devonshire Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Dion Smiley, 42, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky F. Barns, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Hornbuckle, 54, 100 block of Patricia Drive, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:47 p.m., officers arrested Trent Williams, 20, 30 block of Center Street, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Hanby, 28, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Zion Ryan, 19, first block of Center Street, Peru, on a charge of sexual battery.
Monday, 5:23 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Burkhead, 34, Kokomo, on charges of theft and criminal mischief.
Monday, 5:23 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Lacluyse, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 7:13 a.m., deputies arrested Andre Edwards, 25, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholis Hollis, 40, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Miller, 36, Gas City, on a parole hold.
Monday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Desha Richey, 33, Marion, on a parole hold.
Monday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tami McKinney, 61, Marion, on a parole hold.
Monday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Michael Trepanier, 23, Zionsville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Cavin Beavers, 20, Somerset, on charges of operating while intoxicated and a minor in possession of alcohol.
Tuesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Cook, 47, Wabash, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Davion Allen, 20, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Holly Spin, 32, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar N. Guillen, 44, Forest, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.