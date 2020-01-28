Arrests
Thursday, 1:46 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Eugene Werner, 60, 1100 block of West Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Michael Bryant, 55, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Washington and Morgan streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Holly Leigh Lovegrove, 34, 700 block of South Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrone T. Young, 43, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 11:01 a.m., deputies arrested Wesley Lake Martin, 24, 600 block of Somerset Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Terry James, 50, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a court violation.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 2700 block of South Locke Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thursday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Matthew A. Kowalkowski, 50, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of possession of a syringe, a warrant for two counts of visiting a common nuisance and a warrant for two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Tatiana N. Moody, 18, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for two counts of criminal gang activity and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Thursday, 9 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Varesha Cannon, 18, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Ginger Smith, 44, Frankfort, in the 2300 block of South Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested David Turner, 41, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Bryce Kord, 22, Tipton, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Mark Watson, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Shelby Delon, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:52 a.m., officers arrested Travis Hensley, 39, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Krista Brooks, 28, 5900 block of Monona Drive, in the 300 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Donald Melton, 49, Logansport, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Brice Biddle, 22, Tipton, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Williams, 20, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:14 a.m., officers arrested Emily Unger, 18, Russiaville, in the 1000 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1000 block of South Locke Street, on charges of a minor in possession of alcohol, never obtaining a license, and hit/skip, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Akers, 18, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Taylor and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:24 a.m., officers arrested Aubrey Fye, 23, 600 block of West State Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:26 a.m., officers arrested Jerald Phipps, 22, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 600 block of West State Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
TheftsThursday, 10:58 a.m., the theft of $150 in cash and a thin metal lock box, valued at $15, was reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Drive.
Friday, 4:28 p.m., the theft of a 9mm handgun, valued at $800, was reported in the 1100 block of West Broadway Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Randolph Statton, 66, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on six charges of possession of child pornography.
Friday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Mandi Hartleroad, 40, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Constance Thompson, 43, 4000 block of West Division Road, Peru, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Steven Terry, 31, Rochester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Closser, 21, 400 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of battery on someone less than 14 years of age.
Friday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Jordan, 45, 1800 block of West Lovers Lane, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Bryce Brewer, 20, Wabash, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 1:55 p.m., officers arrested Presley Hyde, 22, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Saturday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Terri Hughes, 30, Kokomo, on a Cass County warrant and a Hamilton County warrant.
Sunday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested David Hartleroad, 45, 300 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Robert Alspach, 27, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a violation of probation, a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Dereck Mantooth, 34, Lebanon, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roberts, 35, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on three warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Arrests
Sunday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Allison J. Witt, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a legend drug, neglect of a dependent which endangers life or health, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
TheftsSaturday, 8:20 a.m., the theft of a pair of prescription glasses, valued at $350, was reported in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street.
Saturday, 12:39 p.m., the theft of a Ford truck, valued at $18,600, was reported from Brad Howell Ford, 2170 E. Boulevard St.
