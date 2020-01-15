Arrests
Friday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 23, Greentown, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 9:49 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Stafford, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Steven D. Hilligoss, 38, Greentown, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for dealing a scheduled drug and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Dalton Kaine Vincent, 21, Galveston, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Smith, 35, 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:42 p.m., deputies arrested Lakina Reeann Tyler, 27, 900 block of South Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Keegan A. Mills, 21, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan C. Strange, 56, 1000 block of East Gano Street, in the area of Gano and Purdum streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb Michael Williams, 21, 4000 block of South Strawtown Pike, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Thomas Connolly, 50, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jillian Theresa Fischer, 38, Russiaville, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a hold for Kosciusko County.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Stout, 54, Russiaville, in West Middleton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Howard Bates, 32, West Middleton, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley D. Morgan, 20, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal organization activity.
Sunday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Howard Bates, 32, West Middleton, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Andrew Biggs, 46, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Darren Steven Osburn, 51, 2600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of King Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 30, Logansport, at the HCSD, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, dealing a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Terry Southerton Jr., 40, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Bryce Whetzell III, 41, 1500 block of Home Avenue, in the 2400 block of South Dixon Road, on a body attachment and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Sean Rogers, 30, unknown address, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a parole violation.
Monday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Haney, 30, 600 block of Fawn Drive, in the 1100 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug, a warrant for false informing, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Job Huntsman, 23, 600 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of assisting a criminal and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:56 a.m., officers arrested Skyler Williams, 23, 1900 block of Gentilly Court, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Monday, 5:26 p.m., the theft of 23 pairs of shoes, 20 pairs of jeans, an Xbox 1, a 55” Vizio television, an Element television, cash and an Amazon Fire TV Stick, valued altogether at $7,460, was reported in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street.
