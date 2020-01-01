Arrests
Monday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Luke S. McCool, 20, 200 block of Magnolia Drive, at the same location, on charges of dealing marijuana and marijuana cultivation, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Andrew M. Missig, 38, 3800 block of East 250 North, in the 200 block of North 400 East, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Katherine E. Tolley, 26, unknown address, in the 1800 block of North Leeds Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Shane G. Craig, 45, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Brendon M. Croddy, 27, unknown address, in the 1800 block of North Leeds Street, on a warrant for three counts of public intoxication and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug with a prior conviction, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., officers arrested William A. Brown, 36, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the 300 block of East Richmond Street, on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thefts
Saturday, 8:06 a.m., the theft of a black Yamaha motorcycle, valued at $10,000, was reported in the 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue.
Saturday, 1:01 p.m., the theft of a 2008 Ford Courier U-Haul vehicle, valued at $25,000, was reported from U-Haul, 3716 S. LaFountain St.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., the theft of a wallet containing $200 cash and other miscellaneous items was reported at Kroger’s, 605 N. Dixon Road.
Monday, 10:39 a.m., the theft of a car stereo and speakers, valued at $100, was reported in the 200 block of East Taylor Street.
Monday, 7:37 p.m., the theft of a camera, valued at $2,402, was reported in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street.
Arrests
Monday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Therkelson, 38, Fort Wayne, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Townsend, 36, 3000 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a hold for Howard County.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Shailea May, 31, 58500 block of U.S. 31, Peru, on a hold for Howard County and charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested James Chadwell, 41, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested Cherokee M. Emerson, 19, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob L. Boyd, 38, Tipton, on a Madison County warrant and a warrant for body attachment, as well as charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested John E. Treesh, 41, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Erika M. Mahaney, 38, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Synthia S. Robertson, 24, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.